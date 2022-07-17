Skip to main content

Report: Sporting Lisbon In Talks To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo On Loan From Manchester United

In a bizarre new report emerging from Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo’s first and former club, Sporting Lisbon are reportedly in talks with Manchester United about a possible loan deal for the superstar striker, claim a Portuguese outlet.

Ronaldo is said to be looking for an exit from Old Trafford this summer with the hope of playing in the UEFA Champions League next season, one of the reasons for his desire to depart. 

Sporting Lisbon compete in the top flight of the Portuguese leagues and have qualified for the Champions League next season as United are set for Europa League football. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo’s agent is said to have offered the player to a number of clubs with a lot of rumours linking the player to Bayern Munich. 

However, the German giants have already publicly come out and denied any interest in signing Ronaldo this summer, adding themselves to a list of clubs who are not set to chase his signature. 

Sporting would surely be priced out of paying a high percentage of his wages if the reports from Portugal are to be believed, which are quite remarkable. 

According to Sport TV Portugal, via Portuguesesoccer.com, “Cristiano Ronaldo loan talks from Manchester United to Sporting CP are currently underway.”

If the reports do have any truth in them then Ronaldo’s return to Sporting would be seen as one of the biggest shock transfers in recent years. 

