Reports that United have agreed Filip Stevanovic deal 'not true'

Out of absolutely nowhere this afternoon, Serbian outlet Telegraf reported that Manchester United have agreed a deal for Partizan Belgrade winger Filip Stevanovic.

It was claimed that United were set to pay €12million to bring the 17-year-old talent to Old Trafford and send him back to Belgrade on loan for the 2020/21 season.

However, a trusted source closer to home has quickly nipped those suggestions in the bud.

According to Andy Mitten, he checked the story out and revealed that Telegraf's report is not in fact true.

Stevanovic appeared in both Europa League Group L fixtures against United earlier this season and has previously drawn comparisons with none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

In what has been his breakthrough campaign as a senior player, Stevanovic scored nine goals and provided three assists in 35 appearances throughout 2019/20.

Despite Mitten's strong statement though, Partizan coach Savo Milosevic actually confirmed that a big offer was on the table for the highly-rated youngster back in April:

“We have had an offer on the table for Filip Stevanovic for six months now, which is over €10 million.”

Perhaps United are interested and Stevanovic will in fact be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing of the summer, however, talk of a deal already being completed seem far from the truth.

Furthermore, in a transfer window partly-tarnished due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, spending €12m (£10.9million) on a teenager is very questionable.

United have been injecting a large sum of money into the Academy as of late, splashing £9million on then-16-year-old Hannibal Mejbri last year.

However in these times, especially when the club are seemingly picking pennies together to accumulate enough to sign Jadon Sancho, it seems unlikely.

