Steve McManaman: 'Paul Pogba From Manchester United to PSG Makes Perfect Sense'

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman has backed Paul Pogba to PSG rumours, claiming it would make "Perfect sense".

He told HorseRacing.net: "If Paul Pogba was to make a move to one of Manchester United’s Premier League rivals, I wouldn't be shocked, I would be incredibly shocked!"

"If it was Manchester City, Chelsea, or Liverpool I would be amazed, far more than shocked."

"Why would you? Is Paul Pogba going to improve Manchester City’s team? No. He wouldn’t improve Liverpool’s either. Probably not Chelsea’s, the way they play."

IMAGO / Sportimage

The pundit went on to talk about the Frenchman's form and reputation.

"Paul Pogba’s form for Manchester United over the past five years hasn’t been good enough to reflect that he can go and play for Manchester City or Liverpool."

"His reputation is excellent, of course it is. But his reputation is in the France shirt and Juventus shirt. It’s not in the Manchester United shirt."

"His style of play is too slow for Man City or Liverpool. PSG fits. The way they play. They’ve got (Ander) Herrera. They’ve got (Marco) Verratti. They’ve got Idrissa Gueye."

He finished: "A Frenchman. Going back to PSG. On a free contract. It makes absolute perfect sense."

