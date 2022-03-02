Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Steve McManaman: 'Paul Pogba From Manchester United to PSG Makes Perfect Sense'

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman has backed Paul Pogba to PSG rumours, claiming it would make "Perfect sense".

He told HorseRacing.net: "If Paul Pogba was to make a move to one of Manchester United’s Premier League rivals, I wouldn't be shocked, I would be incredibly shocked!"

"If it was Manchester City, Chelsea, or Liverpool I would be amazed, far more than shocked."

"Why would you? Is Paul Pogba going to improve Manchester City’s team? No. He wouldn’t improve Liverpool’s either. Probably not Chelsea’s, the way they play."

Paul Pogba

The pundit went on to talk about the Frenchman's form and  reputation.

"Paul Pogba’s form for Manchester United over the past five years hasn’t been good enough to reflect that he can go and play for Manchester City or Liverpool."

"His reputation is excellent, of course it is. But his reputation is in the France shirt and Juventus shirt. It’s not in the Manchester United shirt."

"His style of play is too slow for Man City or Liverpool. PSG fits. The way they play. They’ve got (Ander) Herrera. They’ve got (Marco) Verratti. They’ve got Idrissa Gueye."

He finished: "A Frenchman. Going back to PSG. On a free contract. It makes absolute perfect sense."

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Paul Pogba
Transfers

Steve McManaman: 'Paul Pogba From Manchester United to PSG Makes Perfect Sense'

By Rhys James
5 minutes ago
Lionel Messi
News

Report: PSG Superstar Lionel Messi Could Face Former Club Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo & Manchester United Also In The Mix

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Haaland
Transfers

Manchester United Want to Sign Midfielders and Attackers This Summer With Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice Being Targets

By Alex Wallace
2 hours ago
imago1010246063h
News

Manchester United Could Explore Short-Term Manager Options With Carlo Ancelotti a Potential Target

By Alex Wallace
3 hours ago
Varane
News

Manchester United Defender Raphael Varane Meets TikTok Sensation Khaby Lame in London

By Alex Wallace
18 hours ago
Darren Fletcher, Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Darren Fletcher Gives Clarity on His Role at Manchester United

By Rhys James
19 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag
Quotes

Manchester United Director of Football John Murtough Confirms Manager Recruitment Process Has Begun

By Rhys James
22 hours ago
Sam Johnstone
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Reach 'Verbal Agreement' to Sign Goalkeeper This Summer

By Alex Wallace
22 hours ago