Sunderland Closing In On Amad Diallo Loan From Manchester United

EFL Championship side Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo on loan.

Amad Diallo loan rumours have been present for a number of weeks. 

Diallo has been allowed to leave United to leave the club on loan with Manchester United bringing in a number of new players. 

Antony is the latest attacking addition to Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United side. 

With the addition of Antony and the likes of Anthony Elanga already in the first team, positions for Diallo would be limited. 

Diallo spent last season on loan at Rangers but didn’t get as many minutes as maybe desired. 

The young attacker did get game time for Rangers however struggled to nail down a position for the Scottish side. 

A loan move to the Championship could benefit Amad a lot more due to the similarities in aspects of the game to the Premier League. 

Many clubs did enquire about a loan move for Amad, however Sunderland appear to be the team that have been successful in the pursuit. 

According to the report from Craig Hope of the Daily Mail; “Sunderland are closing in on a loan move for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo.”

The report was then advanced by Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic who said;

“Sunderland in talks with Manchester United about taking Amad on loan.

Manchester United want 20-year-old to get minutes. Tony Mowbray, newly appointed, seen as coaching a style of football suited to winger.”

