Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Tahith Chong Could Leave Manchester United To Return To Feyenoord

Tahith Chong who spent time on loan at Birmingham City last season could leave Manchester United to return to Dutch side Feyenoord according to a report.

Chong has been at United since 2016 when he joined from Feyenoord, joining United as a youth talent.

The winger sparked instant hype at the time amongst United fans as he showed the type of exciting young prospect he was. 

However, Chong has spent time at a number of other clubs and is yet to make a consistent number of appearances for the Red Devils. 

Tahith Chong

The Dutch winger has spent time at the likes of Werder Bremen where he made 10 appearances as well as time on loan at Club Brugge and most recently at Birmingham. 

However, Chong has failed to really make an impact during his loan spells, he only managed to find the net once, scoring one goal during his most recent loan spell in the Championship.

United have recently been in negotiations with Feyenoord over the transfer of left back Tyrell Malacia. Now United could be set to negotiate for a possible departure of Chong. 

A new report from 1908.nl has stated;

“Tahith Chong can return at Feyenoord .. Talks with the winger are imminent. Chong must be released from Manchester United, where he is under contract until mid-2023.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Tahith Chong
Transfers

Report: Tahith Chong Could Leave Manchester United To Return To Feyenoord

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Update - The Midfielder Could Be Presented By Manchester United This Weekend - Erik Ten Hag Will Get Him

By Saul Escudero16 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Borussia Dortmund Put €120million Price Tag On Jude Bellignham Linked With Manchester United And Liverpool

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Neymar
Transfers

Report: Neymar Likely To Leave PSG This Summer With Possibility Of A Loan | Manchester United, Manchester City And Chelsea Linked

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Martinez
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Pushing Manchester United To Compete With Arsenal To Sign Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Williams
News

Report: Brandon Williams Set To Leave Manchester United

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Will Fish
News

Manchester United Youngster Will Fish Signs New Contract

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Fernandez
News

Report: Manchester United Considering Sending Alvaro Fernandez On Loan | Championship Interest

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago