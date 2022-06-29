Report: Tahith Chong Could Leave Manchester United To Return To Feyenoord

Tahith Chong who spent time on loan at Birmingham City last season could leave Manchester United to return to Dutch side Feyenoord according to a report.

Chong has been at United since 2016 when he joined from Feyenoord, joining United as a youth talent.

The winger sparked instant hype at the time amongst United fans as he showed the type of exciting young prospect he was.

However, Chong has spent time at a number of other clubs and is yet to make a consistent number of appearances for the Red Devils.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Dutch winger has spent time at the likes of Werder Bremen where he made 10 appearances as well as time on loan at Club Brugge and most recently at Birmingham.

However, Chong has failed to really make an impact during his loan spells, he only managed to find the net once, scoring one goal during his most recent loan spell in the Championship.

United have recently been in negotiations with Feyenoord over the transfer of left back Tyrell Malacia. Now United could be set to negotiate for a possible departure of Chong.

A new report from 1908.nl has stated;

“Tahith Chong can return at Feyenoord .. Talks with the winger are imminent. Chong must be released from Manchester United, where he is under contract until mid-2023.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon