Brazil international hoping to complete Man United move this week

Alex Turk

Manchester United are seemingly closing in on their second signing of the transfer window, with just 13 days to do dealings left.

The acquisition of Donny van de Beek for £40 million represented shrewd business, but United need to do more in order to progress after a promising 2019/20 season.

Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford epitomised why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly wants to bring in defensive reinforcements before the October 5 deadline.

United have been linked with interest in signing both a centre-back and a left-back, and it sounds like the club are getting closer to bringing in the latter.

Several reliable reports have confirmed the Reds are in talks to sign FC Porto's Alex Telles after missing out on Sergio Reguilon to Tottenham Hotspur.

Now, The Guardian's Jamie Jackson claims Telles is hoping to complete a move to United this week, with negotiations for the 27-year-old at an 'advanced' stage.

Jackson states talks continue as United look to bring their target's price down to a maximum of £23 million.

He adds that if the transfer goes through, Telles will earn around £75,000 a week at Old Trafford.

There is a £37 million release clause in the Brazil international's contract, but his current deal expires in less than a year and Porto are thought to be keen to cash in.

This one seems like it's only a matter of time before completion. However, with the way United's summer has gone so far, it wouldn't be surprising to see it fall through.

