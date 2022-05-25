The Players From Premier League Relegated Teams Manchester United Should Give A Look To For The Summer

Following the end of this Premier League season, where Manchester United had the worst performance on record since the tournament started, the club can now turn the page and think about the summer transfer window ahead.

Erik ten Hag has expressed his eagerness to put the Red Devils back to the podium of the Premier League and European elite, the new manager has a great challenge on his hands as he plans for United's rebuild.

Since it was confirmed that Watford, Norwich City and Burnley's were relegated, it doesn't hurt to take a look to check on some talented players.

The Old Trafford side could offer them a second opportunity to continue playing in the Premier League in exchange to strenghten Manchester United.

According to claims from The United Stand these are the players to watch:

From Burnley:

Nathan Collins

The Irish has been linked to Manchester United before, arrived at Turf Moor with a huge reputation having exceeded his years with mammoth performances and the odd appearance as captain for Stoke City.

Despite only just turning 21, the Irishman looks like a seasoned pro and was nominated for the recent Premier League Player of the Month award. Will undoubtedly will be linked with Europe’s best in the coming years and is an all-round defender Erik ten Hag should consider.

Maxwel Cornet

A versatile player who seemed to be Burnley’s key man to survival couldn’t do enough to keep the Clarets up but showed his pedigree in the Premier League.

The Ivorian international can operate at left-back, out wide or behind the striker and would offer a varied option off the bench. At 26, the former Lyon player could make an impact at Old Trafford having found the net nine times for a Burnley side that was often goal shy.

From Watford:

Emmanuel Dennis

10 goals and six assists was an excellent return for 24 year-old Nigerian forward Emmanuel Dennis, who was perhaps Watford’s standout player this season.

Capable of playing across a front three, Dennis could be the type of impact sub United often lacked this season and has shown he has the quality to play in the Premier League and also in Europe with former club Club Brugge.

Ismaila Sarr

Having been linked with the likes of Liverpool in recent times, Ismaila Sarr could prove to be a shrewd signing for a top club taking advantage of Watford’s relegation. Still only 24, the Senegalese international has been a big hit in the Premier League and is the type of direct winger United have been missing for a long time now.

From Norwich City:

Max Aarons

Formally linked with United, Max Aarons perhaps has not hit the same heights as his first Premier League season, but it is worth bearing in mind that he is still only 22. It goes without saying that Erik ten Hag likes marauding fullbacks and Aarons fits the profile of the type of player he favours and is probably lacking at the club.

Linked with some huge clubs in the past, Aarons may not attract as high a fee as his previous £20 million valuation but could still prove an excellent signing.

Andrew Omobamidele

Having stared in his side’s promotion to the Premier League, Andrew Omobamidele had to be patient for a turn in the top flight. When that came, he impressed but had his season cruelly cut short by injury when he began to show his tremendous potential.

At 19-years-old, he has already impressed for Ireland against the likes of Portugal and Serbia and has a very similar playing style to Rio Ferdinand. He could be an unbelievable bit of business for United if they manage to sign the youngster, who has already been linked with Chelsea.

