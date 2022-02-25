Skip to main content
'This Kid Is So Special' - Former Player Urges Manchester United To Sign Bundesliga Sensation, Liverpool Favourites To Win Race

Former Manchester United player Owen Hargreaves has urged the Premier League's top four clubs including Manchester United to break the bank to sign a player he described as 'the real deal'.

Owen Hargreaves

The former England international was speaking on BT Sport (via HITC) after the completion of the UEFA Europa League knockout play-off matches when he claimed clubs should have an 18-year-old midfielder on their radars.

Hargreaves was referring to Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham who once again was on the scoresheet in the 2-2 draw against Rangers which saw the Bundesliga club knocked out 6-4 on aggregate.

“This kid is so special.

"He is probably one of my favourite players in all of Europe to watch. 18 years old, it’s not normal how consistent he is. He’s a leader.

“In terms of goals and assists, he offers so much. If I was any of the top four teams in the Premier League, I would be getting the cheque book out and signing a cheque. He is too good to pass up. He is the real deal.”

Jude Bellingham

Back in December, The Mirror reported Liverpool were leading the race for Bellingham but it could take a fee of £90million to attract him away from Germany.

With Dortmund likely to lose Erling Haaland in the summer, however, it may be the summer of 2023 before they agree to let another potential superstar go, and there will be no shortage of takers despite the lofty price tag.

