Thomas Tuchel Pushing To Sign Frenkie De Jong This Summer

With the future of Frenkie De Jong still very much up in the air, The Athletic is now reporting that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is pushing to sign the midfielder this summer.

Manchester United have been working on a deal to sign De Jong for over three months now with no real movement happening on the deal for a number of weeks.

De Jong would like to primarily remain at Barcelona however the player is now more open to looking at options elsewhere due to the mistreatment by his current club.

Regardless, a move cannot happen unless the player is paid his deferred wages which equals around €17million, a fee which Barcelona do not want to pay out to the player.

IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

However it has been noted that if De Jong is to leave Barcelona this summer then his preferred destination would be United to work alongside Erik Ten Hag.

Although, De Jong has expressed his desire to continue playing in the Champions League next season, a competition in which Chelsea will be competing in and United will not.

According to a new report from the Athletic, Chelsea could be set to move for De Jong, due to the managers desire to sign the player, they report;

“Thomas Tuchel is pushing to sign Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong this summer.”

