Three Jadon Sancho alternatives United could sign this summer

There's no doubting that Jadon Sancho is Manchester United's no. 1 target going into the summer transfer window.

In fact, it's seemed at times in the saga that it's only a matter of when and not if he arrives at Old Trafford ahead of the 2020/21 season.

There's always room for prospective transfers to go pear-shaped though, and with doubts over Champions League football looming, this one is far from done.

So, I've had a look at three names who could pose as a quality alternative, should Sancho evade Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's grasp again.

Adama Traore

Adama Traore isn’t producing anywhere near Sancho’s numbers, but not many players are.

He could be the closest thing in terms of quality that United can realistically get at the moment.

The 24-year-old is enjoying the best individual season of his career, contributing to 15 goals for Wolves, and is now amongst the best wingers in the Premier League by playing in an old-school role, running with the ball and looking to take defenders on.

A major criticism of Adama in the past has been his tunnel vision and tendency to fail to slow down in the final third, but improvements have been vast this season.

He re-entered Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans as a fearless-right-back with the ability to take on his man with ease before delivering that killer ball.

That was before the Wolves manager adjusted his system to a 3-4-3 in order to accommodate him further up the pitch.

Adama has completed 174 dribbles this season, the most across Europe’s top five leagues, and his ability to do so could really complement the space he’d have in front of Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right.

Adama and Raul Jimenez’s link-up play has been a joy to behold this season, with their seven goal combinations making them the most potent attacking partnership in the Premier League.

You’d fancy the Spaniard to link up just as well with his pacey counterparts at Old Trafford.

Federico Chiesa

For someone of the age and promise of Federico Chiesa, there couldn’t be a better time than the present to pursue him while he may be available for a lower price that undervalues his talent.

It was only a year ago when Sancho and Chiesa were on similar trajectories, though while the latter has really kicked on in his goal contributions, Chiesa has continued to quietly develop into a fine player at Fiorentina.

The 22-year-old has regularly operated as a split-striker in Fiorentina’s 3-5-2 system this season, drifting wide to pick up the ball before quickly turning and driving at the defence.

His natural position is on the right though, with former Italy manager Cesare Prandelli claiming Chiesa can become one of the best players in Europe if played there.

Chiesa’s versatility is helped by his energy, surprising aggression and eagerness to stretch defences with vertical runs and would see him suit Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

He’d also fit into a 4-4-2 diamond or three-at-the-back system that we’ve seen Solskjaer also use during his stint as United boss though, and would mirror Marcus Rashford in making consistently dangerous runs for 90 minutes on each flank.

His intelligence, movement and work-rate has also seen him fit perfectly into a counter-attacking style in Italy, with many of his 30 career goals for Fiorentina coming from counter-attacks.

Gabriel Veron

The one player you may not have heard about on this shortlist is Gabriel Veron, but he looks to be the latest exciting talent coming off the Brazilian conveyor belt.

Considering Sancho is such a generational talent that when looking for alternatives, you’re having to look at those older or emerging talents younger than him.

Aged 17, Veron was named the Player of the Tournament at the 2019 U17 World Cup as Brazil lifted the trophy and is widely considered to be the next big star coming out of the nation.

He’s continued his form at youth level into senior-level too, scoring twice and providing one goal in 70 minutes of football since breaking into the Palmeiras first-team – that’s a goal contribution every 23 minutes.

Veron, two-footed like Mason Greenwood, is capable of playing on either flank and his short, stocky build – similarly to a certain Brazilian icon in Romario – complements a low centre of gravity, bags of pace and deceiving physical attributes.

He’s at his best when he can accelerate into space before changing feet to get away from defenders before either providing a cross or getting a shot off.

If there’s space on the outside he tends to attack that space and deliver the ball into the area, but when there’s room for maneuverer centrally, you’ll see him cutting inside.

As much as he’s a joy to watch with the ball at his feet, completing 3.5 dribbles per game so far across his short career, his work-rate for the team is also something to behold, regaining possession through tackles and interceptions 5.8 times per game.

He’s certainly more of a star for the future, but if given the chance he could soon blossom into an effective right-winger at Old Trafford.

