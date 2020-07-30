Three strikers United should look to replace Odion Ighalo next season

Odion Ighalo has evolved into one of the most memorable Manchester United cult heroes during his short stint at the club so far.

The Nigerian striker arrived as a deadline day signing in January as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's attacking options grew thin.

Since then, he's scored five goals in four starts and extended his stay at Old Trafford following the delay in concluding the 2019/20 season.

United will be looking for a permanent replacement soon though, with Ighalo likely to depart for good in the new year.

Although isn't hasn't seemed like a priority as of late, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be eyeing a new frontman in the near future.

With that being said, here are three options United should be looking at...

Raul Jimenez

Interesting reports have surfaced from Portugal today, with RTP claiming Raul Jimenez is 'on his way' to United.

Considering Jimenez is 29, the Reds must be careful not to overspend on a player who could realistically be nearing a decline.

However, if a deal can be struck and he's lured by the pull of Champions League football, Jimenez would increase the threat of United's already-dangerous attack.

There's no doubting the Mexican international knows where the goal is, scoring 13 Premier League goals last season and 17 this campaign.

Wolves' style of play surrounds around Jimenez as they build up play slowly and fire crosses towards him.

However, United's style tends to see the inside forwards cut inside and take more shots, rather than actively looking for a cross.

With added quality on the wings though - bearing in mind the potential arrival of Jadon Sancho - there's no reason why Jimenez can't fit in.

It would be a signing with a lingering element of risk, but if it comes off United would be recruiting a serious player.

Moussa Dembele

Another option for United this summer is Lyon’s Moussa Dembele, who has actually been linked with a move to Old Trafford for some time.

With the Ligue 1 season over early, Lyon finished seventh and missed out on European football altogether.

Put that alongside the fact the football world in financial dismay at the moment, you’d seriously imagine they could be looking to cash in on one of their most prized assets sooner rather than later.

Dembele is still just 24 years of age and despite Lyon’s shocking campaign, he recorded a very respectable individual goal output with 16 goals in 27 Ligue 1 games.

2019/2020 was the fifth season in a row where Dembele has scored more than 15 goals in a season with Lyon and Celtic, although you could argue the leagues he’s thrived in so far aren’t the most elite.

The Frenchman would bring pace and power to United’s attack though and it looks like he could be on the market.

Odsonne Edouard

From Moussa Dembele to Moussa Dembele’s replacement at Celtic, Odsonne Edouard presents a bit of a wildcard option.

Since arriving at Celtic from PSG in 2018, Edouard has been lethal in front of goal, scoring 60 goals in 126 appearances and averaging a goal every 139 minutes.

Although he poses as an aerial threat, standing at 6ft 1, Edouard uses his physicality to get the ball into his feet, shield off opponents and link-up play, whilst having the ability to burst in behind the shoulder of defenders in an instant.

In terms of style, the 22-year-old is similar to that of Dembele and could come at a much cheaper price, with £25million recently touted as his valuation.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has spoken very highly of Edouard when labelling him as an ‘outstanding footballer’: "He is deceptively strong, deceptively quick and he's got brilliant feet, and he's as cool as a cucumber.”

Could United be about to make their first signing of the summer?

