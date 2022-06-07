Report: Tottenham are Working on a Deal to Sign Manchester United Target Pau Torres
According to new and emerging reports, Tottenham Hotspur are working on a deal to sign Villarreal defender and Manchester United target Pau Torres, according to sources in Italy.
Tottenham and United have been linked to similar targets in recent reports with both Premier League sides being linked to both Alessandro Bastoni and now Torres.
Both Erik Ten Hag and Antonio Conte are looking to strengthen their defensive structures next season as both managers turn their attention to central defenders.
Torres has been linked to United for a number of past windows and had the chance to sign the player last summer.
However, instead of signing Torres, United brought Raphael Varane to the club.
Despite not signing Torres last summer, United have been linked with the defender once again this summer and could make a move for the player.
However, according to a new report from Sky Sport, Itay's equivalent to Sky Sports in the UK;
"Tottenham are working on a deal for Pau Torres"
United may now have to restructure and asses their options.
Ten Hag is keen to bring a left footed centre back to the club but as things stand looks set to miss out on a number of targets.
Time will tell to see how the defensive saga plays out between United, their targets and rival clubs.
