Report: Tottenham Considering Move For Jesse Lingard Following Manchester United Departure

Manchester United’s Premier League rivals, Tottenham are said to be considering the possibility of signing Jesse Lingard on a free transfer this summer following his departure from Old Trafford, according to a new report.

United announced that Lingard would leave Old Trafford as a free agent following his journey at United - where he had played since being a youngster.

Lingard came through United’s youth academy from a young age and had made an impact at the club over the years, scoring a number of key goals that even helped United to silverware.

Now Lingard has a choice of where his journey lies next, the midfielder is said to have options from the likes of Newcastle United, Everton, West Ham and now the possibility of Tottenham.

Tottenham could swoop for Lingard to add to their summer of busy transfer work with the Englishman giving the club the added bonus of being a homegrown player.

Lingard revitalised himself during a loan spell at West Ham in the 20/21 season where he impressed enough to be re called up to the England squad.

Now, according to Mike McGrath of the Telegraph;

“Jesse Lingard has been under consideration at Tottenham following his departure from Manchester United as a free agent.”

“Lingard has admirers at Spurs and is low-risk as a free transfer.”

