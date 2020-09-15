SI.com
Tottenham steal march on Manchester United for highly-rated defender

Alex Turk

The vast majority of the transfer focus surrounding Manchester United at the moment is, of course, regarding a potential British record deal for Jadon Sancho.

However, as United seem unwilling to match Borussia Dortmund's £108 million valuation, it's unlikely the 20-year-old will be the club's next 'summer' arrival.

Instead, that could be the fate of Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon, who is coming off the back of a magnificent season on loan at Sevilla.

Talk of potential interest grew after Sevilla dumped the Reds out in the semi-finals on their way to lifting a sixth Europa League trophy last month.

According to Fabrizio Romano, talks are today progressing between United and Real to reach an agreement for Reguilon.

Romano states discussions are ongoing about the buy-back clause Real want in Reguilon's contract, as United are unwilling to include it.

The report adds that Reguilon and his agents are feeling positive, with the player wanting to move to Old Trafford this 'summer'.

However, David Ornstein has just broken that Tottenham Hotspur are now close to agreeing a deal to sign him and a move is 'highly possible'.

Donny van de Beek has been United's sole signing so far, in what has been a frustrating transfer window for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It's now looking very likely Solskjaer will be left frustrated once again, with the club failing to secure another of his targets.

Be sure to follow @StretfordPaddck and check out the latest News from Old Trafford, as Alex Bagueley discusses movements in the Sergio Reguilon interest...

