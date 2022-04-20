Report: Transfer Of Manchester United Star Midfielder 'Uncertain'

Although there have been negotiations, it seems that Manchester United's transfer of Andreas Pereira to Flamengo remains uncertain.

Flamengo explains Andreas Pereira's contract situation after Manchester United 'politely asked' the Brazilian club directors to negotiate his contract in person according to reports.

Lately, in every interview given by the Flamengo Vice-president Marcos Braz, we can see that he is constantly asked about the situation surrounding Pereira.

The central midfielder is on a loan from parent club Manchester United at Brazilian club Flamengo. The initial loan was negotiated to include an option to buy agreement for 20 million euros.

Then, at the beginning of the year, the directors of Flamengo traveled to England to renegotiate the purchase of the Brazilian midfielder but, this time for only 10 million euros.

It is claimed by reports that this is due to several reasons, in the end the purchase of the player did not happen and the Brazilian club never paid the agreed amount.

The 26-year-old Pereira still has a few months left on loan at Mengão, so the directors plan to take the final decision calmly regarding the purchase of the Duffel-born.

According to Sportv, Marcos Braz explained the situation again, highlighting that there will be no rush to close the deal for Flamengo's number 18.

“Andreas, in fact, had a fatality in the very important game and that was a weight in the process,” Marcos Braz told Sportv (via ESPN Brasil).

IMAGO / Fotoarena

“The biggest reason we went to talk to Manchester was that when we made the first proposal, Manchester politely asked us to go there and deal with the matter, they didn’t want to stay by email. We respect. We took the plane and went there.”

”In the midst of that, there was even the situation of the Central Bank. We are calm, even because the player has a contract until July 30, we are using the time to make decisions with caution. We have to respect the pressure of the crowd, but in some situations, we have to be cold in the process to make decisions, as has always been done here. We have the player with a contract in place for a long time.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |