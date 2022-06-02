Skip to main content
Transfer Twist: Manchester United believe they can get Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong for below asking price

Barcelona star Frenkie De Jong could be arriving at Old Trafford for less than originally thought.

According to The Sun, Manchester United have begun talks for De Jong with a £50million bid.

This comes well short of the stated minimum of £67million set by the Catalan club.

The transfer would see the player reunited with old Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag, who recently took the helm at United.

De Jong

The 25-year-old joined the Spanish club from Ajax for three years, after captaining the Dutch club's notable semi-final run in the 2018/19 season.

Since being at Barcelona, the Dutch International has made 98 appearances while converting eight times. The midfielder has also earned 40 caps for his national side, the Netherlands.

The potential signing would bolster the Red Devils' midfield options for the 2022/23 season.

With the confirmed departure of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, and Juan Mata without a contract, the side could be all-out in order to sign the Dutchman.

Talks are reported to be in early stages, and so it is likely that if an agreement is met, it will be between the two figures presented.

De Jong could be joined by fellow countryman Donny van de Beek, who is expected to make a return to Old Trafford after a disappointing loan spell to Everton.

The current United man failed to make the provisional squad for the Netherland's upcoming Nations League games, while transfer target De Jong has been named.

De Jong
