Two Clubs in Advanced Negotiation with Manchester United's Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard will leave Manchester United as a free agent this summer. The midfielder is unhappy with the way he is being treated by the Red Devils despite playing through the ranks of the club's youth setup.

The English midfielder wants to set himself up to challenge the England manager Gareth Southgate for being in contention for the final squad of the 2022 Qatar World Cup after missing out on the Euros squad last year.

Erik ten Hag is planning to hold talks with Manchester United players once Ajax's season is complete. The main objective of this exercise is to assess the future of the majority of the players and draw up a list for reinforcements.

According to Simon Stone from the BBC, Jesse Lingard has no interest to talk about his future with incoming boss Erik ten Hag. The midfielder has lost trust after both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick promised first-team minutes but didn't deliver him the chance that he deserved.

As per the same report, Erik ten Hag is expected to visit the Carrington training complex immediately after Eredivisie ends and will leave on a holiday after coming to Manchester. Then, he will return back with the players for preseason.

According to Chris Wheeler from the Daily Mail, AC Milan, Juventus, Newcastle United, and Paris Saint Germain are prepared to fight against each other for the Manchester United outcast's signature. Among these clubs, two are said to be negotiating with the player's representatives at an advanced stage.

As per James Ducker from the Telegraph, West Ham's interest in the 29-year-old free agent has also been reignited. According to the same report, a move to Italy seems to be taken with serious consideration.

Author Verdict

Jesse Lingard's time at Manchester United has come to an end. He won't extend his stay as his ultimate aim is to be a part of England's World Cup squad.

Lack of game time won't help his cause of action. A move to Italy seems to weigh more concrete interest as the same clubs were reported earlier in the January transfer window despite loan offers from Newcastle United.

Jesse Lingard's experience in big games will increase the number of suitors for his signature. But, he will need to be careful with the attitude that he shows to people at his future club.

It's clearly evident from the above reports that the Englishman's representatives have been actively involved in heavily protecting the player's interest, whether it affects his present club or not.

His brother's sadistic post on Instagram after the Brentford game reveals the main troubles that the player has brought upon himself during the past few seasons at the club.

