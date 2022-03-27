Two Clubs Interested in Paul Pogba With His Manchester United Future Still Unclear

French heavyweights Paris-Saint Germain and Italian giants Juventus are interested in France midfielder Paul Pogba with his Manchester United future still unclear, according to a report.

Pogba, who joined the Mancunian club in 2016 for a then club-record fee of £89 million from Juventus, has won the League Cup and the Europa League during his second spell at Old Trafford.

His contract with the Red Devils will expire in the summer, and there has been no indications whether his stay at the Theatre of Dreams will be extended beyond it.

As expected, many clubs have been circling around to get his signature and sign him up for free in the upcoming summer transfer window, and a recent report reaffirms the case.

According to Telefoot-Chaine as cited by journalist Hadrien Grenier, both Paris-Saint Germain and Juventus are interested in signing Paul Pogba as a free agent.

The report also states that nothing has been agreed or signed with any other club, and that there's still a chance of a possible contract extension for the World Cup winner at Old Trafford.

