Two Manchester United Defenders Waiting On Possible Transfer Exits
Manchester United's possible transfer exits may not be totally finished before tonights 11pm deadline.
United have allowed a number of players to leave the club this summer and the club may still be open to some departures.
Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are two players that didn't feature for United in pre season and are yet to feature this season.
The two English centre backs are not expected to feature for United at any point this season - as things stand.
Late moves could still be on the cards for a number of United's youngsters and fringe players.
However it is unclear whether any offers will come in for these players in the last hours of the window.
Jones and Tuanzebe will be two players who would benefit massively from moves away from the club.
Whether the moves will be permanent or loan - an exit from Old Trafford suits all parties.
Tuanzebe had been linked with moves away from United earlier in the window, however has remained at Old Trafford.
According to a new report from Simon Jones via Mail Sport;
"Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are both waiting for late offers."
Should offers come in for those two players, it would be doubtful that United wouldn't accept the proposals - as long as they suit.
