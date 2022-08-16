Report: Two Midfielders Allowed to Leave Manchester United

Manchester United are prepared to allow two young midfielders to leave the club.

Following the news that Manchester United have listed James Garner as available for transfer, Manchester Evening News are reporting that two more young midfielders will also be allowed to depart the club this summer.

Charlie Savage and Zidane Iqbal, who boarded the plan with Erik ten Hag's first team squad to pre-season tour, are available for loan moves.

Both youngsters performed to an impressively high-level during the friendly matches in which they were involved, notably excelling against Liverpool's superior midfield.

You can read an analysis of their performances against Melbourne Victory here.

Savage scored in the latest under-21 game against Crystal Palace.

Rich Fay of Manchester Evening News has reported today that United are willing to shift the pair of midfielders on this summer.

The club are awaiting appropriate offers before they commit to a loan move.

According to Fay, Savage is the more likely candidate to be loaned out as he seeks consistent experience in men's professional football.

Iqbal, on the other hand, is viewed as higher in the pecking order. The Iraq international could therefore supplement United's depleted midfield this campaign.

IMAGO / PA Images

Iqbal had previously appeared to be open to a loan spell away from Old Trafford, ‘if an opportunity came up to go out on loan, I would weigh up the pros and cons.’

Whilst both players have garnered interest from Championship and League One clubs, United are keen to implement a concrete development plan ensuring that the midfielders will gain ample amounts of game time.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon