Report: Tyrell Malacia Has Decided To Join Manchester United

Tyrell Malacia has decided to join Manchester United ahead of Lyon just hours after United hijacked the deal, according to reports.

The Dutch international full back has decided to join Erik Ten Hag at Old Trafford despite being close to sign for French outlet Lyon.

Malacia had been scouted as a target for United previously in the window, however as reported by Fabrizio Romano on Tuesday, United have now advanced as far as hijacking the deal to sign the player.

United have been looking at full back targets and have decided to settle for Malacia who they will be set to sign for a fee of around £14million.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Romano reported on Tuesday evening, stating;

“Tyrell Malacia agents are in direct contact with Manchester United to discuss personal terms. Proposal has been sent, after today’s exclusive update on OL deal hijacked.

Key hours ahead after full agreement between Man Utd and Feyenoord for €15m plus €2m add ons.”

Discussions are set to continue between United and Malacia’s agent over the set personal terms on offer for the player.

However, reliable French news outlet have broken the news on Tuesday night that Malacia has decided on a move to Old Trafford, stating;

“Tyrell Malacia has CHOSEN Manchester United. He has told Lyon of his choice.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon