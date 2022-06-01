Watch: Tyrell Malacia Reacts to Being Asked About Manchester United Links

Tyrell Malacia a Dutch full back who is currently at Eredivise side Feyenoord has reacted to being asked about the rumours surrounding him and a possible move to Manchester United and you can watch the clip here.

Malacia has been rumoured with a possible move to United this summer with the possibility of both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Alex Telles leaving the Red Devils.

Telles is said to want regular first team football and could depart Old Trafford this summer for that opportunity.

Malacia will be known by Erik Ten Hag due to the Dutch boss’ time in the Eredivisie.

Watch the clip here;

Malacia was asked by a Dutch reporter about the links to United and the player seemed to shrug and reply with a smile.

Defence is an area that Ten Hag is known to want to strengthen in with a number of targets across the back line already being assessed.

