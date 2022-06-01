Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Tyrell Malacia Reacts to Being Asked About Manchester United Links

Tyrell Malacia a Dutch full back who is currently at Eredivise side Feyenoord has reacted to being asked about the rumours surrounding him and a possible move to Manchester United and you can watch the clip here. 

Malacia has been rumoured with a possible move to United this summer with the possibility of both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Alex Telles leaving the Red Devils. 

Telles is said to want regular first team football and could depart Old Trafford this summer for that opportunity. 

Malacia will be known by Erik Ten Hag due to the Dutch boss’ time in the Eredivisie. 

Watch the clip here;

Malacia was asked by a Dutch reporter about the links to United and the player seemed to shrug and reply with a smile.

Defence is an area that Ten Hag is known to want to strengthen in with a number of targets across the back line already being assessed. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik Ten Hag and Mitchell Van Der Gaag
Transfers

Watch: Tyrell Malacia Reacts to Being Asked About Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace33 seconds ago
pogba
Transfers

Official: Paul Pogba Departs Manchester United On Free Transfer

By Ben Thomas10 minutes ago
pogba
News

Manchester United Confirm Paul Pogba's Exit as a Free Agent

By Matt Skinner12 minutes ago
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Hold Initial Talks With Barcelona Over the Signing of Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace12 minutes ago
Leicester, England, 4th August 2021. Ben Nelson of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendly match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.
Transfers

Transfer News: Manchester United Join The Hunt for Leicester City's Ben Nelson

By Matt Skinner41 minutes ago
Manchester United Badge or Logo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Hired Jurgen Klopp's Former Fitness Coach As Deputy Football Director

By Saul Escudero13 hours ago
Darwin Nunez with Benfica
Articles

How Manchester United transfer target Darwin Nunez compares to Cristiano Ronaldo and current choices

By Kieran Neller17 hours ago
Timber
Transfers

Report: Reliable Dutch Journalist Convinced that Jurrien Timber will Sign for Manchester United

By Alex Wallace18 hours ago