UEFA Nations League: Manchester United Signing Targets Jurrien Timber & Frenkie De Jong Started For Netherlands

Manchester United signing targets Jurrien Timber and Frenkie De Jong will start today for the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League game against Belgium.

A lot has been talked about the potential transfers of the two former Ajax players that had a shinny past under the new Red Devils' manager Erik Ten Hag.

Since his arrival, the Dutch manager has claimed he urgently needs to sign up to five top-class footballers to face the upcoming season.

Looking at the statistics the Old Trafford side held this season, conceding the most goals in a single campaign in the whole history of the Premier League.

This fact made the 52-year-old worry about mobility being the main reason he went for the likes of Jurrien Timber

Timber

If possible the former Ajax manager wants to secure the defender before the summer window even starts, negotiations are looking good so far for Manchester United.

Frenkie De Jong signing is in a different boat though, with manager Xavi Hernandez rotting to him, with only an outstanding move from the Red Devils to make the transfer happen.

Frenkie De Jong & Matthijs De Ligt

The English side has already held talks with Barcelona to land De Jong, perhaps the dire financial situation of the Spanish side will play in Erik Ten Hag's favour.

De Jong pic
