Manchester United £18m apart from Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho valuation

Alex Turk

Manchester United may have made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho, but still find themselves apart from Borussia Dortmund's valuation.

Widespread reports in the English media on Wednesday revealed United have made significant progress by agreeing a deal over his wages and agents' fee.

However, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed agreements over such payments have been settled since July and the transfer fee remains the major hurdle.

He has stated that United's latest 'unofficial' offer for the 20-year-old was worth £90 million with £18 million in performance-based add-ons.

However, Dortmund are thought to be reiterating their stance that suitors will have to pay £108 million upfront if they want to sign Sancho this 'summer'.

Even though the latest news is seemingly positive, it still strongly feels like a 50/50 chance that Sancho will be a United player by the October transfer deadline.

It goes without saying that the prospective deal is depending on one thing - whether the Reds decide to pay up.

One positive aspect of the current reports is that if Sancho is willing to arrive at Old Trafford this year, with his agent also on board, there's a great chance that interest won't dissolve.

If United were to miss out, it's more than likely they'll show interest again next summer when he'll be available for a lower price.

However, failing to bring in a top-class right-winger increases the risk of missing out on Champions League football, which was thought to be crucial in persuading Sancho to join.

It's set to be an interesting end to the transfer window.

