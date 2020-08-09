United actively trying to find buyer for Phil Jones this summer

Manchester United are actively trying to find a buyer for Phil Jones this summer, amidst further injury woes.

Jones has made just seven appearances in all competitions this season - with only two coming in the Premier League - after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sanctioned the £80million capture of Harry Maguire.

The 28-year-old's prolonged absence hasn't just been down to being out of favour, with constant injury issues tarnishing what are certain to be the latter stages of his United career.

According to The Mirror, Jones was set to undergo an operation on Sunday after suffering a frustrating knee injury during lockdown.

However, it's said that United have decided against putting him under the knife and are instead looking towards a rehabilitation programme instead.

This is due to the fact that medics were informed he'd be sidelined for a further five months, which would see him out of action for the rest of 2020.

Most interestingly though, the report claims United are actively looking to offload Jones, although it may be difficult whilst he's lacking fitness.

In all honestly, Jones' departure has been a long time coming after 11 years at Old Trafford.

Regular disappointing displays and constant mockery from fans has seen his long stint at the club coming to a dismal end, but offloading him would be a great sign of Solskjaer's process.

It's unlikely he's sold this transfer window due to his injury problems, but a departure next summer or even in January is more than on the table.

