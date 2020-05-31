United agree to let Smalling stay at Roma

Chris Smalling needed a way out of Manchester United to revitalise his career after Harry Maguire arrived on a world-record transfer last summer.

He did that by taking a big step to move abroad and join AS Roma, where he's thrived this season and was even hilariously voted in the club's 'Team of the Decade' by fans.

Like most loan deals, Smalling's was set to expire at the end of June and due to the break in football as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the season will roll on past that date.

It's looking like United are happy for Smalling to remain in Italy for the time being though, if the national press is anything to go by.

According to the latest edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, in Sport Witness, the Reds have 'basically agreed' to let Smalling stay at Roma until the end of the season.

The report also claims that the Serie A club want to sign him permanently and the feeling is mutual, so it'll be interesting to see how United handle his future.

Roma may be interested in securing another loan deal for the 30-year-old next season, which would cost them €4million.

However, Smalling's United contract expires in 2022, leaving just one year between his return date and contract expiry.

With that being said, it's likely a permanent transfer would be preferred by all parties come the summer window.

