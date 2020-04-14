United 'best placed' to sign Torres

As Manchester United's links to Jadon Sancho intensify, an interesting report has emerged from Spain regarding Valencia winger Ferran Torres.

With Sancho touted to arrive at Old Trafford at the end of the season, many outlets in Germany have claimed the exciting 20-year-old winger is Borussia Dortmund's choice to replace him.

Torres has scored six goals and provided seven assists for Valencia this season, including making four goal contributions in six Champions League appearances.

Despite Dortmund's clear interest, other teams including United and Premier League rivals Liverpool are in for Torres' services, according to Spanish outlet Marca.

Most interestingly though, Marca make a wild claim that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is 'best placed' to capture the teenage right-winger.

Using common-sense, it feels like it'd be bizarre to say United are in pole position to sign a player who plays the exact same role as Sancho would if he was to join.

Alternatively, it could be taken in another way and Old Trafford could be Torres' priority destination should the Reds show interest.

Considering United's £120million pursuit of Sancho is seemingly the club's priority in the upcoming transfer window, it seems highly unlikely Torres is viewed as target no. 1.

It could be very likely Torres is seen as a back-up option though, but if United were to go for him and steal a march on Dortmund, it's unlikely the German club will let their star man move to Manchester too.

We'll see one or the other join Solskjaer's rebuild, if any.