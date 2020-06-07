Stretford Paddock
United change transfer plans after Ighalo extension

Alex Turk

Manchester United have reportedly changed their transfer plans ahead of the next window, following the extension of Odion Ighalo's loan at the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in dire need of another striker option in the first half of the season, with 18-year-old Mason Greenwood being the only fit striker at one stage.

Ighalo was the surprise option he turned to in January though and has started his stint with a bang, scoring four goals in three starts.

He's won the hearts of United fans arguably quicker than any player has done before by devoting his love for the club upon signing, and it looks like he's now forced a change in transfer strategy.

According to Goal's Manchester United correspondent Charlotte Duncker, United no longer consider signing a striker as a priority.

Duncker has credited the club with an interest in Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, Lyon's Moussa Dembele and RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, but it's now unlikely that any of the three will be joining anytime soon.

Instead, the report claims that United will prioritise their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.

It's said that there is a budget for transfers to happen at Old Trafford this summer, despite executive vice-chairman Ed Woodard admitting it won't be "business as usual."

However, deals over £100million have been deemed unlikely due to the current climate, so it'll be a waiting game on whether the Reds can secure their priority signings.

Be sure to check out the latest insight from Stephen Howson on Manchester United's ins and outs this summer with the Transfer Review:

