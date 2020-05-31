United close to agreeing 11th-hour Ighalo extension

Odion Ighalo's Manchester United contract expires at midnight, but there has seemingly been a major breakthrough in extension talks today.

The 30-year-old arrived on a short loan on deadline day in January and would've spent the whole season at United, only for the coronavirus outbreak to delay the campaign.

With Shanghai Shenhua thought to be initially demanding that the Reds meet their £20million valuation in order to keep Ighalo at Old Trafford, the chances of him staying beyond his contract have seemed bleak.

However, there are very promising reports emerging this afternoon.

According to multiple UK sources, United are close to agreeing a loan extension for Ighalo and it's hoped a deal can be met with Shenhua by the end of the day.

The reports claim the prospective loan contract will run until the end of January 2021, which should see the Nigerian international remain in Manchester for the remainder of the 2019/20 season and the start of 2020/21.

Such a move would see Ighalo miss the majority of the 2020 Chinese Super League campaign, as well as most likely missing out on a two-year contract extension worth £400,000 a week.

It's a huge boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer through and ensures United will have a great option to compliment Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood for at least another six months.

With Solskjaer thought to be wanting a new striker to challenge Martial for places, Ighalo will save the club a chunk of money in the summer amidst the pandemic too.

See how Stretford Paddock grade recent Manchester United speculation in the latest Transfer Review with Stephen Howson: