Donny van de Beek: Manchester United complete £40m signing of Ajax midfielder

Manchester United have completed the signing of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek in a deal worth €45 million (£40.1m), including add-ons.

The Netherlands international completed his medical in Amsterdam on Monday and joins the club on a five-year deal, with the option of a further year.

Van de Beek, 23, made 37 appearances for Ajax throughout the 2019/20 season, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists from midfield.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained he's looking forward to working with him at Old Trafford:

"Donny has all of the technical attributes needed to perform in this team and has the personality required to succeed at Manchester United. His ability to see space, time his movements and read the game will really complement the qualities that we have in midfield and his arrival really strengthens the depth of talent we have in that position. Donny’s performances in the Eredivisie and in Europe have been excellent over the last few years and we are all looking forward to working with him.”

Speaking to the official club website, Van de Beek has emphasised his delight at joining the club:

"I cannot begin to explain how incredible an opportunity it is to join a club with such an amazing history. I would like to thank everyone at Ajax. I grew up there and I will always have a special bond with the club. I am now ready to take the next step in my career and perform at the highest level and there is no higher standard than Manchester United. Everyone has told me how amazing the Old Trafford atmosphere is and I am looking forward to experiencing that, once it is safe for the fans to return. This team has some of the best midfielders in the world and I know that I can learn from them and also bring my own strengths to the group. Having spoken to the manager about his vision for this team, the direction that the club is going in is hugely exciting and I cannot wait to be a part of that.”

Van de Beek will join up his with new team-mates following the upcoming international fixtures ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

