United confident in completing Sancho deal

Alex Turk

Manchester United's long-running interest in Jadon Sancho is quickly becoming the transfer saga of recent history, but there's only positive news to report at the moment.

Despite the continuous question marks surrounding United's Champions League status next season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to be in pole position to get his top target.

According to German football expert Raphael Honigstein, 'unofficial' sources at United are confident of securing Sancho's services this summer.

For The Athletic, Honigstein has revealed the Reds chose the 20-year-old internally a while ago to potentially become the club's new pillar for the future.

The report also claims that whilst Borussia Dortmund's high valuation has prompted many top suitors to drop their interest, United seem ready to go 'all in'.

Dortmund have insisted they won't stand in the way of Sancho's potential departure, but only if his valuation is met.

The Bundesliga giants aren't willing to accept the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to snap up the winger on the cheap and will demand up to £120million for his services.

That fee would present the big deal in United's long history, but with what Sancho can offer right now, as well as just how high his ceiling is, it could prove to be worth every penny.

Marcus Rashford has recently revealed his thoughts on his England teammate's potential Old Trafford arrival.

The prospect of Rashford and Sancho lining up on either side of either Anthony Martial or Mason Greenwood is exciting, but a deal for the Dortmund star is far from done.

