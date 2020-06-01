Stretford Paddock
United confirm Ighalo loan extension

Alex Turk

What a way to start the week, ey Reds?

Manchester United have confirmed that a deal has been agreed with Shanghai Shenhua to extend Odion Ighalo's loan stay.

The 30-year-old's initial contract was due to expire on 31 May, which would've seen him miss the remainder of the season and head back to China.

That deal would've seen him play out the rest of the 2019/20 campaign at United, but the coronavirus outbreak has caused severe delays ahead of the restart later this month.

Ighalo has put pen to paper on new terms in Manchester though and will be at the club until 31 January at the earliest, giving him a great opportunity to build on his impressive start.

I say 'at the earliest' because Fabrizio Romano has followed up on the news by reporting that United have a loan-to-buy option included in Ighalo's new contract, should they wish to trigger it next year.

Romano also claims that the Nigerian international pushed to stay at Old Trafford, which led to Shenhua agreeing on the terms of his stay.

It's brilliant to see the passion Ighalo has committed towards the club and it's one of the key reasons why fans have warmed to him so much.

He isn't just making the numbers though, scoring four goals in three starts so far and removing the sole goalscoring burden from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

I'm sure I speak for a large chunk of the fanbase when I say I'm absolutely delighted for Ighalo.

Be sure to check out Monday's Paper Talk with Stretford Paddock's Joe Smith, where Ighalo is, of course, the main topic of discussion:

