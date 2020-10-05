SI.com
Deadline Day: Man United confirm signing of Porto defender Alex Telles

Alex Turk

Manchester United have completed the signing of FC Porto defender Alex Telles on Transfer Deadline Day.

The 27-year-old joins United on a five-year deal after Porto accepted a bid worth around £15 million on Sunday.

After signing on the dotted line, Telles revealed his delight at joining United and can't wait to wear the shirt:

“To join a club with the prestige of Manchester United is a huge honour. You have to work hard to get to this moment in your career and now I am coming to this club, I can promise that I will give everything in my heart to be a success here. I won many trophies at FC Porto and I want to continue that at United. The manager has a clear plan and direction for this team and I can’t wait to pull on the famous shirt.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has welcomed the Brazil international to Old Trafford, stating he fits the mould of player he wants in his squad:

“First and foremost, I welcome Alex to United. He is a player we have been tracking for some time and his performances over the past few years are exactly what we are looking for. He is a fighter and a winner and will add real determination and competition to the squad. Alex has the qualities, both as a player and as a person, that we want here at Manchester United.”

