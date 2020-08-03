United enter 'advanced stage' in talks for Sancho

The Manchester United and Jadon Sancho saga provided another update this afternoon - and it's a big one.

United have pinpointed the 20-year-old as a priority transfer target this summer, ahead of a deal that's likely to smash the record fee for a British player.

There's been a gradual increase in reports regarding the Reds' pursuit of Sancho in recent weeks, but today has sprung the most promising yet.

According to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between United and Borussia Dortmund for Sancho are now at an 'advanced stage'.

The report claims that Dortmund are pushing for a deal to go through sooner rather than later, so there's time to find a replacement.

It's said that United intend to pay in 'instalments' and 'add-ons' due to the impact of COVID-19, and Sancho is now 'waiting' to see if a deal is struck.

Romano also adds personal terms are not a problem - Sancho wants to move to Old Trafford - and the contract will last up to 2025.

So, it would appear that what would be the biggest transfer in recent history if edging closer and there's a good chance it's wrapped up this month.

The fact Dortmund are looking to complete the deal quickly should only play into United's favour, should the initial fee before add-ons they offer be enough.

We know that United want Sancho. We know that Sancho wants United. Can United give the Bundesliga club what they want?

Be sure to catch up with a detailed take on the news with Adam McKola and Joe Smith on Stretford Paddock...