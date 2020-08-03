Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

United enter 'advanced stage' in talks for Sancho

Alex Turk

The Manchester United and Jadon Sancho saga provided another update this afternoon - and it's a big one.

United have pinpointed the 20-year-old as a priority transfer target this summer, ahead of a deal that's likely to smash the record fee for a British player.

There's been a gradual increase in reports regarding the Reds' pursuit of Sancho in recent weeks, but today has sprung the most promising yet.

According to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between United and Borussia Dortmund for Sancho are now at an 'advanced stage'.

The report claims that Dortmund are pushing for a deal to go through sooner rather than later, so there's time to find a replacement.

It's said that United intend to pay in 'instalments' and 'add-ons' due to the impact of COVID-19, and Sancho is now 'waiting' to see if a deal is struck.

Romano also adds personal terms are not a problem - Sancho wants to move to Old Trafford - and the contract will last up to 2025.

So, it would appear that what would be the biggest transfer in recent history if edging closer and there's a good chance it's wrapped up this month.

The fact Dortmund are looking to complete the deal quickly should only play into United's favour, should the initial fee before add-ons they offer be enough.

We know that United want Sancho. We know that Sancho wants United. Can United give the Bundesliga club what they want?

Be sure to catch up with a detailed take on the news with Adam McKola and Joe Smith on Stretford Paddock...

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three midfielders United should look at if Paul Pogba doesn't sign a new contract

Three midfielders Manchester United should look to sign if Paul Pogba doesn't extend his contract.

Alex Turk

Napoli 'ahead' of United as both clubs continue Gabriel talks

Napoli are reportedly 'ahead' of Manchester United in pursuit of Gabriel Magalhaes this summer as both clubs continue talks.

Alex Turk

Why United must be informed if Dortmund eye Memphis as Sancho replacement

Manchester United must be informed if Borussia Dortmund approach Memphis Depay as Jadon Sancho's replacement - here's why.

Alex Turk

Matic: United targeting 20/21 Premier League title challenge

Nemanja Matic has claimed he and his Manchester United team-mates are targeting a Premier League title challenge in the 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk

United and Roma still 'far apart' in Chris Smalling negotiations

Manchester United and AS Roma are reportedly still 'far apart' in their valuations of Chris Smalling, as talks over a permanent move continue.

Alex Turk

United considering bit-part Europa League team selections

Manchester United reportedly view the Europa League as an opportunity to give regular players a rest ahead of the new season.

Alex Turk

United table initial £27m offer for Gabriel Magalhaes

Manchester United have submitted a bid worth £27million for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, according to 'hyper-reliable' reports.

Alex Turk

Ferdinand and Rooney were proved seriously wrong by two United signings

Rio Ferdinand has revealed how he and Wayne Rooney were proved seriously wrong by two signings at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Gary Pallister hails 'terrific' Harry Maguire's first season at United

Former Manchester United defender Gary Pallister has heaped praise on club captain Harry Maguire for his debut season.

Alex Turk

Marcus Rashford wins 19/20 Premier League Academy Graduate award

Marcus Rashford has received the 2019/20 Premier League Academy Graduate award for his accomplishments on and off the pitch.

Alex Turk