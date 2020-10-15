SI.com
Man United eyeing Eduardo Camavinga as potential Paul Pogba replacement

Alex Turk

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for French teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga, but Manchester United are reportedly circling.

In Monday's edition of AS, United are said to have a "mechanism in place" to secure Camavinga's services if Paul Pogba leaves the club in the near future.

The report claims that United are preparing for if Pogba finds a way out of the club either in the next year, or once his contract expires.

Camavinga's agent Mousa Sissoko is thought to have warned Real Madrid that his client may not still be available beyond the 2021 summer transfer window.

The 17-year-old has made 49 first-team appearances since breaking through in the 2018/19 season, as well as earning two international caps for France.

He has already rejected a contract extension at current club Rennes, with his deal set to end in 2022. With that being said, interested parties could be confident of signing him for a sliced fee.

Real Madrid have been thought to be very keen on the midfield starlet for a while, with Zinedine Zidane apparently personally requesting that the club get a deal done.

Interestingly, Los Blancos have also been credited with an interest in Pogba. Honestly speaking, there's most likely more chance that the two international team-mates link up at the Bernabeu than at Old Trafford.

Camavinga's ceiling is certainly sky-high though, and he'd be an exciting replacement should Pogba depart in the coming transfer windows.

