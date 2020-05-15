Stretford Paddock
United eyeing Matondo as Sancho back-up

Alex Turk

Manchester United seem focused on bolstering the right side of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's attack this summer, with Jadon Sancho blatantly a priority target.

However, the coronavirus outbreak has prompted concerns over whether any club would be capable, or willing, to spend big in the upcoming transfer window.

With Sancho expected to cost just northwards or southwards of £100million, United may be tempted to look at cheaper alternatives.

And according to the Manchester Evening News, they may have identified one.

United are reportedly monitoring Schalke winger Rabbi Matondo as a cost-efficient fall-back option, should Borussia Dortmund retain their star asset this summer.

It's said that the Reds have been scouting Matondo and consider him as in the same 'low-risk' bracket as Daniel James, who joined for £15million from Swansea City last year.

The 19-year-old left Manchester City's academy set-up to arrive at Schalke just 16 months ago and has made three appearances for Ryan Giggs' Wales national team.

This is a surprising and, in all honesty, a fairly underwhelming link though, with Matondo representing a serious step down from Sancho.

Being the same age as the Dortmund no. 7, he has scored just one Bundesliga goal this season whilst his counterpart has scored 14 goals and provided 16 assists in 23 league appearances.

If a nightmare scenario took place and Sancho evaded United's grasps again this summer, it seriously wouldn't be surprising to see the club secure Jack Grealish and utilise him on the right.

Only time will tell if this reported interest is concrete...

Be sure to check out the latest Paddock Podcast, involving interesting conversations after the signings that got away from United in the 11th-hour:

