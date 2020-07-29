United facing battle with four clubs to sign Gabriel Magalhaes

Manchester United are interested in signing Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes this summer but face serious competition from England, Italy and France.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is seemingly pursuing a fast, left-footed centre-back to challenge Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire next season.

The futures of Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones remain uncertain, whilst Axel Tuanzebe and Eric Bailly have struggled to stay fit in recent times.

AFC Bournemouth's Nathan Ake and Villareal's Pau Torres have been touted as options but, per the Mirror's Chief Football Writer John Cross, United are eyeing Gabriel.

According to Cross, the Reds have now made contact with Lille regarding their interest in the 22-year-old Brazilian, but aren't the only club in doing so.

Arsenal, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain have also reportedly made an approach, whilst Everton welcomed him to their training ground ahead of lockdown.

Gabriel has enjoyed a brilliant season at Lille and it's seriously no surprise to see plenty of suitors for his services.

In my opinion, he could be exactly what United are after in defence.

He possesses pace, power, at 6ft 2 he's an aerial mastodon and his ball-playing ability is, for the most part, a joy to behold.

Gabriel seems to be the profile of defender United are missing and could go a long way in strengthening an already-improving backline.

The best part? A deal could be on the table for around the £20million mark, which could potentially be near the fee AS Roma are set pay for Smalling.

This would be a brilliant move in the market.

