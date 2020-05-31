Fan Reaction: United target Sancho bags impressive second-half hatrick

Manchester United have made Jadon Sancho their priority target ahead of the summer transfer window, and his performance on Sunday afternoon pretty much explained why.

Sancho made his first start for Borussia Dortmund since the Bundesliga restarted earlier this month at rock-bottom SC Paderborn and it's fair to say he won't be back on the bench anytime soon.

Despite a quiet 45 minutes which saw the two sides enter half-time at 0-0, Sancho and Dortmund burst into life after the break to run away with an emphatic 6-1 win.

The 20-year-old winger was found brilliantly by Julian Brandt to tap home his first goal to make it 2-0 just before the hour-mark.

Just two minutes after Paderborn netted a penalty to make it 2-1, Sancho opened the gap again with a sublime left-footed finish from the centre of the box into the far right corner.

He concluded his impressive trio by finishing off a lethal counter-attack in stoppage time.

Thorgan Hazard was waiting for the switch across the box as Sancho drove forward with the ball, but he instead took it past the right side of his marker before firing past Leopold Zingerle at his near post.

It was a truly fruitful reminder of just how talented the England international is, and why United must pull the trigger and pay his asking price when the time comes.

Plenty of United fans made sure to have their say on Sancho's influential performance, with hopes of his Old Trafford arrival still high:

