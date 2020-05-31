Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Fan Reaction: United target Sancho bags impressive second-half hatrick

Alex Turk

Manchester United have made Jadon Sancho their priority target ahead of the summer transfer window, and his performance on Sunday afternoon pretty much explained why.

Sancho made his first start for Borussia Dortmund since the Bundesliga restarted earlier this month at rock-bottom SC Paderborn and it's fair to say he won't be back on the bench anytime soon.

Despite a quiet 45 minutes which saw the two sides enter half-time at 0-0, Sancho and Dortmund burst into life after the break to run away with an emphatic 6-1 win.

The 20-year-old winger was found brilliantly by Julian Brandt to tap home his first goal to make it 2-0 just before the hour-mark.

Just two minutes after Paderborn netted a penalty to make it 2-1, Sancho opened the gap again with a sublime left-footed finish from the centre of the box into the far right corner.

He concluded his impressive trio by finishing off a lethal counter-attack in stoppage time.

Thorgan Hazard was waiting for the switch across the box as Sancho drove forward with the ball, but he instead took it past the right side of his marker before firing past Leopold Zingerle at his near post.

It was a truly fruitful reminder of just how talented the England international is, and why United must pull the trigger and pay his asking price when the time comes.

Plenty of United fans made sure to have their say on Sancho's influential performance, with hopes of his Old Trafford arrival still high:

See how Stretford Paddock grade recent Manchester United speculation in the latest Transfer Review with Stephen Howson:

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fan Reaction: Has Saul just confirmed his Atletico exit?

Manchester United fans have reacted in their masses after Saul Niguez posted a very interesting tweet, possibly confirming his Atletico Madrid exit.

Alex Turk

United close to agreeing 11th-hour Ighalo extension

Manchester United are close to agreeing an extension of Odion Ighalo's loan with Shanghai Shenhua.

Alex Turk

Chicharito: United appointing Moyes was a mistake

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez has revealed he believes Manchester United appointing David Moyes as Sir Alex Ferguson's replacement was a mistake.

Alex Turk

Berbatov: United signing Coutinho would be pointless

Dimitar Berbatov has revealed why he believes Manchester United signing Philippe Coutinho would be 'pointless'.

Alex Turk

Besiktas eyeing summer move for Tuanzebe

Besiktas have identified Axel Tuanzebe as a summer transfer target and are preparing to make a loan offer.

Alex Turk

Inter set to extend Alexis loan

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has confirmed the club want to extend Alexis Sanchez's loan until the end of the season.

Alex Turk

Provisional FA Cup restart schedule confirmed

The provisional schedule for this season's remaining FA Cup fixtures has been confirmed, with Manchester United set to face Norwich City in the quarter-finals.

Alex Turk

All 92 remaining Premier League games to be shown live in UK

All 92 of the remaining Premier League games, including Manchester United's run-in, will be shown live in the UK.

Alex Turk

Solskjaer turns down chance to sign Coutinho

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly turned down the chance to sign wantaway Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Alex Turk

Premier League set to resume on 17 June

Manchester United's Premier League season is reportedly set to resume in three weeks' time on the weekend commencing 19 June.

Alex Turk