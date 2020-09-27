SI.com
Jadon Sancho: Man United fans told to expect bid for Dortmund winger this week

Alex Turk

Manchester United could finally test Borussia Dortmund's resolve by submitting a long-anticipated bid for Jadon Sancho.

The 20-year-old winger has been centre stage of, arguably, the saga of the summer transfer window.

However, despite United's serious interest being public knowledge for months on end, no approach has seemingly been made with just over a week left until the deadline.

That could be about to change though... if Sunday's speculation is anything to go by.

Numerous sources, including Howard Nurse of the BBC and the often-reliable Frederik A. Filtvedt, are reporting that a bid is being prepared and will be submitted in this upcoming week.

It's said that United still firmly believe that there is both an opportunity and time left to secure Sancho's services this year.

Sam Pilger has also told his followers to "expect a bid this week," further prompting that things could be about to get serious.

In an interesting article by the Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst, he claims that United could be waiting until Thursday 1 October to make a move.

That's due to any deal after that date would be reflected in the fiscal second quarter accounts, ending December 31.

He adds that as a public company, there is serious logic in United delaying an official approach until the last few days of the window, as they won't want to detail severe losses in the current quarter.

We're now, without a doubt, in the business end of the transfer window and it's likely that many clubs will be active before the October 5 deadline.

