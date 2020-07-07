United to go 'head-to-head' with Man City for centre-back targets

Manchester United are said to be planning on bolstering a few areas of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad this summer, with a centre-back one of them.

Solskjaer is reportedly looking for a centre-half to partner Harry Maguire in the heart of United's ever-improving defence.

Victor Lindelof was signed by Jose Mourinho in 2017 and although he hasn't been a thorn in Solskjaer's side, the United manager doesn't appear content with his options.

It's looking like the Reds could have a big fight on their hands in terms of luring first-choice defensive targets.

According to the Independent's Miguel Delaney, United are set to fight it out with Manchester City for the same centre-back targets this summer.

The astonishing report claims both clubs have a strong interest in Serie A duo Kalidou Koulibaly and Milan Skriniar, with the former at the top of United's list.

Napoli are thought to have accepted that a deal for Koulibaly will be closer to £70million than the £100million they were initially ready to demand, due to the impact of COVID-19.

United - as well as City - have other options in mind too though, including Swansea City's Joe Rodon and RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano, who is 'highly-rated' by the club.

I wouldn't have thought a centre-back is a priority, with the majority, if not all of United's budget set to go towards bringing Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford.

It'll be interesting to see whether the club acts if City steal the march for, say, Koulibaly, though, once the transfer window is in full flow.

