United hijack Real's move for Donny van de Beek

Alex Turk

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has seemed destined for Real Madrid in recent months, but what if a move to Manchester United was very much still on the cards.

United have previously been linked, with former goalkeeper and current Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar admitting he can leave Holland this summer.

A big breaking story emerged from the Netherlands on Saturday night, from what is widely thought to be the nation's most reliable source, De Telegraaf.

According to De Telegraaf, Real have already agreed a €50million deal with Ajax, with Van de Beek also agreeing terms with the Spanish giants.

However, Real are thought to be unwilling to approve the transfer whilst there are major question marks over their financial state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The report adds Van de Beek doesn't want to wait another year to secure a switch to the Bernabeu, and now United are looking to pounce.

It's claimed that United are hoping to hijack the deal and started negotiations with Ajax earlier this week, with De Telegraaf also stating the club's positive relationship with Van der Sar could seriously work in their favour.

United's reignited interest has also been reported by The Times in the last 24 hours and could hit more UK outlets soon if the transfer becomes more of a reality.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is seemingly pursuing another attacking midfielder, with speculation heating up around Jack Grealish and Kai Havertz.

Van de Beek is capable of playing in a deeper role though, and could be seen as the ideal replacement for Ander Herrera.

United are yet to replace the Basque midfielder after he left on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season, so this report makes perfect sense.

