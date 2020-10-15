Jules Kounde: Man United identify Sevilla centre-back as potential January target

Manchester United have reportedly identified Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde to their shortlist ahead of the January transfer window.

The highly-rated defender caught the eyes of many throughout the 2019/20 season alongside Diego Carlos, as Sevilla knocked United out on their way to lifting another Europa League trophy.

According to ESPN, United like what they see and could make a move for Kounde in the next couple of transfer windows.

The report states that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hasn't ruled out the possibility of the club delving into the market for a centre-back in the January transfer window.

That's if United's current defensive woes aren't solved by then, after conceding 11 goals in their opening three Premier League games.

It is mentioned, however, that the Reds will only be able to pursue Kounde if at least two current centre-backs are offloaded.

When thinking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's current squad, the two names that instantly come to mind are Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones.

United did well in clearing out dead wood in the form of Chris Smalling on deadline day, but the aforementioned duo continue to be paid monumental wages to watch games from home.

If United can move both on, it would free up plenty of funds to bolster the defence and improve squad depth behind Solskjaer's first-choice options.

January is always a difficult time for clubs to complete business, but United's need for reinforcements is clear.

