Man United identify two high-profile striker targets ahead of imminent loan approach

Alex Turk

Manchester United could have a busy final week of the summer transfer window ahead, with potentially up to three new arrivals on the agenda.

Donny van de Beek is the club's only signing so far with the October 5 deadline fast-approaching, but there is expected to be imminent movement.

United are in advanced talks to sign FC Porto left-back Alex Telles, while there's still a serious interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

There has been growing speculation of a third area Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may be wanting to strengthen this week though, and that area may have now been revealed.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, United will make an approach to sign either Edinson Cavani and Luka Jovic this week.

Cavani is a free agent after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired this summer, while Jovic has been made available on loan by Real Madrid.

Other sources have since backed up Di Marzio's report, with AS claiming that United are the best-placed club to sign Jovic.

The 22-year-old Serbian is said to be drawing interest from other clubs in Italy, but a move to Old Trafford seems to be the most appealing option.

Whether anything materialises is uncertain at this point, but the club are seemingly ready to grow active in terms of both incomings and outgoings over the next few days.

We'll just have to wait and see which player United approach.

