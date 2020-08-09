United in constant talks 'every day' to strike deal for Jadon Sancho

There's still just under two months left of the summer transfer window, but it seems like the hourglass is nearly empty when it comes to Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

Borussia Dortmund have seemingly done all they can to try and force United to pay their hefty £108million valuation as soon as possible, but ground is firmly being held and negotiations continue.

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has already confirmed that Sancho has agreed personal terms with United for a bumper contract that would run up to 2025.

Dortmund are thought to want £90million upfront for the 20-year-old winger, which the Reds deem too high in the current market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

It feels like there's certainly room for compromise though, despite the Bundesliga club's tough outer shell in front of the media, and United are still vying for exactly that.

Romano's latest update was provided on Saturday night as he confirmed that the two clubs were in talks again today, as they have been on a '24/24' basis.

What he means by that is that crunch talks are ongoing all-day-every-day at the moment to try and complete the biggest British transfer in history.

It's said that United are happy to pay the full £108m, but it's just a matter of agreeing add-ons and instalments to take the transfer sum up to that amount.

If you were to ask me, I'd predict Sancho will be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's new no. 7 by the end of the month but it honestly seems like there's scope for any twist at any moment right now.

This is a proper transfer saga.

Be sure to prepare for United's clash against Copenhagen the right way, by watching The Preview on Stretford Paddock...