Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

United in for Saul amid contract disputes

Alex Turk

Saul Niguez has seemingly been linked with Manchester United for as long as I remember but speculation seems to be heating up again amid contract disputes with Atletico Madrid.

United's midfield has been massively boosted recently, with the long-awaited arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon and the imminent return of Paul Pogba.

However, there is certainly still room to improve in-depth, so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn't have to look to the likes of Andreas Pereira to make an impact midway through games.

According to Mundo Deportivo, it's looking increasingly likely that Saul could be about to leave Atletico after 10 years at the club.

Meetings regarding a new deal are said to have began last summer but the parties involved are still far off an agreement, with negotiations expected to continue for a while.

The report claims talks have come to a standstill because Saul's representatives believe Atletico's offerings are too insufficient and the COVID-19 pandemic has put a further spanner in the works.

They add that both Manchester clubs are amongst several others in for the 25-year-old midfielder's services who have the financial capability to trigger his hefty release clause.

Saul is currently tied down to a huge contract in the Spanish capital, running until 2026 with a release clause worth €150million.

After the departures of Diego Godin and Juanfran, Saul is thought to be alongside Jan Oblak, Jose Gimenez and Koke as the leaders of the dressing room.

If his contract situation becomes more turbulent and the risk of him leaving rises, this story could trail on throughout the summer transfer window.

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Smalling yet to decide United future amid heavy interest

Reports suggest Smalling hasn't yet decided where his future lies, as he nears the end of his loan at AS Roma.

Alex Turk

Berbatov unsure if Fernandes and Pogba can work together

Dimitar Berbatov has revealed he isn't sure whether Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba would link up well at United.

Alex Turk

Are United set to lose Martial?

Reports emerging from Italy suggest United could face losing Martial this summer, with another European giant circling.

Alex Turk

Bellingham's 'heart set' on Dortmund move

The latest reports coming out of Germany make it seem like United are set to miss out on Bellingham.

Alex Turk

United face competition from Juve for Kane

Latest reports claim United aren't the only top-tier side pursuing Harry Kane's services.

Alex Turk

'I shivered': Fernandes reveals how it felt debuting at Old Trafford

Fernandes has revealed how he felt walking out at the Theatre of Dreams for the first time.

Alex Turk

United could bolster up to four positions this summer

According to recent reports, the Reds are looking to strengthen a number of areas in the summer transfer window.

Alex Turk

Why Fernandes was named February Player of the Month

We crunch the numbers and analyse just why Fernandes was named the Premier League's Player of the Month for February.

Alex Turk

United’s bold 20/21 home shirt potentially revealed

It looks like a part of United's 2020/21 home shirt has been revealed and it's certainly *out there*, to say the least.

Alex Turk

Pogba steps up injury recovery with Carrick

An interesting report has revealed what Pogba has been doing as he nears his long-awaited return to action.

Alex Turk