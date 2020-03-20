United in for Saul amid contract disputes

Saul Niguez has seemingly been linked with Manchester United for as long as I remember but speculation seems to be heating up again amid contract disputes with Atletico Madrid.

United's midfield has been massively boosted recently, with the long-awaited arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon and the imminent return of Paul Pogba.

However, there is certainly still room to improve in-depth, so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn't have to look to the likes of Andreas Pereira to make an impact midway through games.

According to Mundo Deportivo, it's looking increasingly likely that Saul could be about to leave Atletico after 10 years at the club.

Meetings regarding a new deal are said to have began last summer but the parties involved are still far off an agreement, with negotiations expected to continue for a while.

The report claims talks have come to a standstill because Saul's representatives believe Atletico's offerings are too insufficient and the COVID-19 pandemic has put a further spanner in the works.

They add that both Manchester clubs are amongst several others in for the 25-year-old midfielder's services who have the financial capability to trigger his hefty release clause.

Saul is currently tied down to a huge contract in the Spanish capital, running until 2026 with a release clause worth €150million.

After the departures of Diego Godin and Juanfran, Saul is thought to be alongside Jan Oblak, Jose Gimenez and Koke as the leaders of the dressing room.

If his contract situation becomes more turbulent and the risk of him leaving rises, this story could trail on throughout the summer transfer window.