Manchester United are closing in on the signing of former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.

With deals for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and FC Porto left-back Alex Telles stalling, United have switched their focus towards a new striker signing.

Reports of the 33-year-old's impending Old Trafford arrival broke in Uruguay earlier on Saturday, before reputable sources in France confirmed the news.

Now, transfer god Fabrizio Romano has also cemented the reports. Cavani and his agents will be in the UK tomorrow to agree on fees.

He states that personal terms have been agreed until June 2022 and United see his availability as a "great opportunity."

It has been claimed that Cavani's agents are demanding as much as €10 million from the deal, a fee which United will surely look to bring down during talks on Sunday.

The Uruguay international scored 187 goals in 276 games at Le Parc des Princes since joining PSG from Napoli in 2013.

That figure makes him the French giants' all-time leading goalscorer, 44 goals ahead of former United star Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

With the deal to bring Cavani to Old Trafford likely to be one-year with the option to double that duration, it will pose as somewhat of a low-risk for the hierarchy.

There is rightly fear amongst the fan base that his arrival may be used to soften the blow of missing out on the club's priority targets.

However, there's no doubting Cavani brings the required quality to the squad.

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel...