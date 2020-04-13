Manchester United may have identified their first-choice candidate to strengthen the centre-back area later this year.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly wants to find a long-term partner for Harry Maguire, who arrived at United for £80million last summer - a world record fee for a defender.

A large chunk of Solskjaer's expenditure so far has been at the base of the team, spending a total of £130million on Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

According to Sky Sports, more defensive recruitment could be on the way with RB Leipzig centre-half Dayot Upamecano in the club's sights.

United aren't alone in their interest though, with city rivals Manchester City also interested in acquiring the young Frenchman's services.

Sky Germany also report that a host of top clubs in Europe, including Leipzig's Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich and 'the major clubs in Spain'.

The 21-year-old has been touted to leave the Red Bull Arena; with just over one year left on his current contract, he has a tempting £52.5million release clause.

Although Victor Lindelof has established himself as Maguire's primary partner this season, the futures of Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones remain uncertain.

With that being said, it's no surprise United are looking at the possibility of bringing a new central defender to Old Trafford in the near future but it shouldn't be a priority.

You would've thought bolstering the ranks at right-wing and in midfield is more of a concern at this stage, but there's no doubt Upamecano would be a welcome addition.