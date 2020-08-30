Manchester United join Liverpool in battle to sign Thiago

Things have suddenly burst to life for Manchester United in the transfer market, with the upcoming week potentially big in terms of business.

Reputable reports have confirmed United's intention to sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, after he was left out of the club's past two pre-season friendlies.

It seems like if the Eredivisie champions' £35million valuation is met, he'll arrive at Old Trafford this summer - possibly as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing of the window.

Very interesting developments elsewhere today though suggest that Van de Beek may not be the only midfield arrival in the next few weeks.

According to well-connected Norwegian journalist Fredrik Filtvedt, United have joined hot favourites Liverpool in a battle to sign Bayern Munich's Thiago.

The report claims Bayern are expecting an offer in the next week and there is no guarantee where he'll end up playing in the 2020/21 season.

If Filtvedt isn't reliable enough for you, Christian Falk is widely respected when it comes Bundesliga news, especially when Bayern are concerned, and he was quick to confirm Filtvedt's scoop.

It's very interesting to note that for once, United aren't being used to hurry Liverpool into tabling a bid and it seems like the interest is concrete.

With the 29-year-old available for just £27million, it poses as one of the bargains of the summer and it's truly baffling how the Premier League champions haven't made their move yet.

If there's an opening, United would do very well to sneak in and secure a world-class deal to bring in two midfielders who instantly upgrade Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's options.

