SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Manchester United join Liverpool in battle to sign Thiago

Alex Turk

Things have suddenly burst to life for Manchester United in the transfer market, with the upcoming week potentially big in terms of business.

Reputable reports have confirmed United's intention to sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, after he was left out of the club's past two pre-season friendlies.

It seems like if the Eredivisie champions' £35million valuation is met, he'll arrive at Old Trafford this summer - possibly as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first signing of the window.

Very interesting developments elsewhere today though suggest that Van de Beek may not be the only midfield arrival in the next few weeks.

According to well-connected Norwegian journalist Fredrik Filtvedt, United have joined hot favourites Liverpool in a battle to sign Bayern Munich's Thiago.

The report claims Bayern are expecting an offer in the next week and there is no guarantee where he'll end up playing in the 2020/21 season.

If Filtvedt isn't reliable enough for you, Christian Falk is widely respected when it comes Bundesliga news, especially when Bayern are concerned, and he was quick to confirm Filtvedt's scoop.

It's very interesting to note that for once, United aren't being used to hurry Liverpool into tabling a bid and it seems like the interest is concrete.

With the 29-year-old available for just £27million, it poses as one of the bargains of the summer and it's truly baffling how the Premier League champions haven't made their move yet.

If there's an opening, United would do very well to sneak in and secure a world-class deal to bring in two midfielders who instantly upgrade Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's options.

Be sure to check out the latest Fanzine Friday on Stretford Paddock with this weeks guest, Steve Black from United We Stand...

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Donny van de Beek's Manchester United move imminent?

Reports breaking from the Netherlands suggest Donny van de Beek could be about to sign for Manchester United.

Alex Turk

by

denisdog

Why Anthony Martial deserves his first Sir Matt Busby Player of the Season award

Alex Turk explains why Anthony Martial deserves to receive his first Sir Matt Busby Player of the Season award at Manchester United, following the 2019/20 campaign.

Alex Turk

by

denisdog

Joel Pereira to spend 20/21 season on valuable loan in the Championship

Joel Pereira has joined Huddersfield Town on loan for the 2020/21 season, his sixth temporary stint away from Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Why Nemanja Matic's international retirement serves as critical transfer reminder

Alex Turk explains why Nemanja Matic's international retirement serves as a critical transfer reminder for Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Manchester United's opening Premier League TV schedule announced ahead of new season

Manchester United's opening TV schedule has been announced by the Premier League ahead of 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk

Greek officers told Harry Maguire he 'wouldn't play again' while hitting his legs

Manchester United captain has revealed Greek officers told him he 'wouldn't play again' while assaulting his legs during his arrest.

Alex Turk

by

denisdog

Fabrizio Romano addresses reports linking Sandro Tonali to Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has quickly addressed reports from Italy linking Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali to Manchester United.

Alex Turk

by

denisdog

Harry Maguire reveals he feared for his life during Mykonos arrest

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has revealed he feared for his life during his arrest on the Greek island of Mykonos, in his first public statement.

Alex Turk

Dean Henderson ready to fight for game time after penning new Manchester United contract

Dean Henderson has revealed he's determined to feature as much as possible after signing a long-term contract extension at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Three Manchester United stars named in Europa League Squad of the Season

Three Manchester United players have been named in the 2019/20 Europa League Squad of the Season.

Alex Turk

by

denisdog