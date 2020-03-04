Kane eyeing move away from Spurs

It’s no understatement to describe Harry Kane as the current face of Tottenham Hotspur and the England national team – he’s a pretty big deal.



But despite winning back-to-back Premier League Golden Boots and being the top scorer in last summer’s World Cup, Kane has no major career honours to his name.

Now, according to The Telegraph, Kane is seriously considering his future in North London and Spurs face a battle to keep him if silverware evades the club yet again this season.



Although they’ve maintained their reputation as one of the English top-flights ‘Big Six’ for years, Spurs aren’t exactly known for their on-field accomplishments.



The 2008 League Cup was the last trophy Spurs lifted and with the club on the verge of a Champions League Round of 16 exit, the FA Cup poses as the last chance for Jose Mourinho to win silverware in his first year at the helm.

For me, Kane moving to Old Trafford seems to be a commercial transfer made in heaven for United, but whether the new policy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will change that remains to be seen.



It’s been a pleasant change to see the Reds signing homegrown, promising talent rather than focusing on marquee signing after marquee signing since Solskjaer took charge.



With Kane though, I’d be very surprised if Spurs were willing to sell for south of £100million and if United are going all-out for Jadon Sancho this summer, it’s hard to see Kane arriving too.

I’d argue it’s certainly a destination that would interest the 26-year-old striker though, and speculation could rumble on until a definitive conclusion is reached.



United would be making a major statement of intent by snatching Kane from Mourinho and Spurs.



And with the England captain reaching his prime years, a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could be a case of now or never, with sell-on value in mind.



It’s certainly another fascinating story and we’re still in March.

