Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

Kane eyeing move away from Spurs

Alex Turk

It’s no understatement to describe Harry Kane as the current face of Tottenham Hotspur and the England national team – he’s a pretty big deal.

But despite winning back-to-back Premier League Golden Boots and being the top scorer in last summer’s World Cup, Kane has no major career honours to his name.

Now, according to The Telegraph, Kane is seriously considering his future in North London and Spurs face a battle to keep him if silverware evades the club yet again this season.

Although they’ve maintained their reputation as one of the English top-flights ‘Big Six’ for years, Spurs aren’t exactly known for their on-field accomplishments.

The 2008 League Cup was the last trophy Spurs lifted and with the club on the verge of a Champions League Round of 16 exit, the FA Cup poses as the last chance for Jose Mourinho to win silverware in his first year at the helm.

For me, Kane moving to Old Trafford seems to be a commercial transfer made in heaven for United, but whether the new policy under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will change that remains to be seen.

It’s been a pleasant change to see the Reds signing homegrown, promising talent rather than focusing on marquee signing after marquee signing since Solskjaer took charge.

With Kane though, I’d be very surprised if Spurs were willing to sell for south of £100million and if United are going all-out for Jadon Sancho this summer, it’s hard to see Kane arriving too.

I’d argue it’s certainly a destination that would interest the 26-year-old striker though, and speculation could rumble on until a definitive conclusion is reached.

United would be making a major statement of intent by snatching Kane from Mourinho and Spurs.

And with the England captain reaching his prime years, a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could be a case of now or never, with sell-on value in mind.

It’s certainly another fascinating story and we’re still in March.

Make sure to subscribe to the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel and join us for the Derby County watch-along tomorrow night. Also, go and follow @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for regular updates on all things United!

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Sancho will choose United over Premier League rivals this summer

A closer look at why United are in pole position to sign Jadon Sancho this summer.

Alex Turk

Ornstein: Manchester United is Sancho’s “most likely option”

A look at recent comments from esteemed journalist David Ornstein on the potential transfer of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United.

Patrick Ryan

Koulibaly “In Van Dijk’s League” but Not Needed

A look at the potential transfer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester United.

Patrick Ryan

Sancho Agrees Terms With Manchester United!

According to The Telegraph, personal terms are expected to be nothing but a minor hurdle with Sancho if United can agree a fee with Dortmund for the transfer for the England winger.

Alex Turk

by

ScottKennedy

Player Profile: Luke Shaw v Everton

An in depth look at the performance of Luke Shaw in Manchester United's 1-1 draw away at Everton on Sunday.

Alex Turk

Academy Review: United labour past spirited Wigan

David Pritt takes an in depth look at the current crop of youngsters coming through the ranks at Old Trafford following their FA Youth Cup win over Wigan Athletic.

David Pritt

Everton v Manchester United Review: De Gea howler costs United points

A review of Manchester United's 1-1 draw away at Goodison Park against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ronaldo Brown

Everton v Manchester United Team News

Team news ahead of Manchester United's crucial game away at Goodison Park against Everton on Sunday afternoon.

Alex Turk

Solskjaer sends personal scout to watch £60m-rated Chiesa

Solskjaer sends personal scout to watch £60m-rated Chiesa

Alex Turk

Everton v Manchester United Preview: Top 4 on the horizon

A preview of Manchester United's clash against Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday.

Alex Turk