United still looking to sign De Ligt

Alex Turk

Manchester United's hopes of signing Matthijs de Ligt were dashed last summer, as Juventus swooped in and completed a £67.5m deal.

The 20-year-old defender has struggled to establish himself since switching Ajax for the Serie A though, and now United may fancy their chances returning for his services.

De Ligt was thrown into Italian football sooner than expected after captain Giorgio Chiellini suffered an ACL injury in training, keeping him out for six month.

He's had to fill the big boots and control the pressure that came with it, making 27 appearances in all competitions for Juventus this season.

The centre-back hasn't shown his true potential in Turin, but United reportedly still fancy bringing him to Old Trafford.

According to James Robson (Evening Standard), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still a firm admirer of De Ligt and is looking to find an 'ideal' partner for Harry Maguire this summer.

The report claims Solskjaer commends De Ligt as one of the best centre-halves in world football and a potential deal could see Paul Pogba heading the other way.

Pogba's future at United remains unclear and his former club have been said to be one of his main suitors, should he depart Manchester in the near future.

With the Reds' £150million valuation of the French midfielder unlikely to be met, it could make sense to use De Ligt as a make-weight as part of a part-exchange.

This was an unexpected story and I suppose it depends on just how serious Maurizio Sarri is of taking Pogba back to Italy.

